Israel’s new ambassador arrives in Moscow

Israel’s new ambassador to Russia, Oded Joseph, has arrived in Moscow and will soon begin working, an embassy spokesperson said.

His predecessor, Simona Halperin, has already left Russia.

Before being appointed to Moscow, Joseph served as the foreign ministry’s deputy director general and chief of the Middle East department. Previously, he was Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya. Before that, he worked with Israel’s missions in Moscow, Washington, and Singapore, TASS reported.

Simona Halperin will head the European department of Israel’s foreign ministry. She served as Israeli ambassador to Russia since November 2024.