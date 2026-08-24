Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakh refinery to process Russian oil

Kazakh refinery to process Russian oil
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said the country’s Kondensat oil refinery will process Russian oil, with 70% of the resulting petroleum products to be shipped to Russia and the remaining 30% retained in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

"As of today, we have an agreement that up to 30% of petroleum products in demand - gasoline and diesel - will remain in Kazakhstan, while the rest will be shipped to Russia," Akkenzhenov said.

The Kondensat refinery was built near the Karachaganak field to supply diesel and gasoline to Kazakhstan's West Kazakhstan Region.

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