Kazakhstan becomes presidential republic - Tokayev

Kazakhstan is moving away from a super-presidential system toward a presidential republic featuring an authoritative and influential Parliament, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the government meeting.
The Kazakh President emphasized that the provisions in the draft new Constitution provide a clear framework for the country’s political evolution, encapsulated in the concept of "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government".
He further noted that these changes build upon recent reforms, including the 2022 constitutional amendments, and lay the groundwork for a comprehensive restructuring of the nation’s constitutional foundations.
"The proposed changes will redistribute powers, fortify the system of checks and balances, and, most crucially, improve the efficiency and stability of all political institutions. The principle ‘not a person for the state, but a state for the person’ is now more tangible than ever," Tokayev said.