Kazakhstan becomes presidential republic - Tokayev

Kazakhstan is moving away from a super-presidential system toward a presidential republic featuring an authoritative and influential Parliament, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the government meeting.

The Kazakh President emphasized that the provisions in the draft new Constitution provide a clear framework for the country’s political evolution, encapsulated in the concept of "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government".

He further noted that these changes build upon recent reforms, including the 2022 constitutional amendments, and lay the groundwork for a comprehensive restructuring of the nation’s constitutional foundations.