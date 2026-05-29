Kazakhstan ready to store Irans enriched uranium - IAEA

Kazakhstan has signaled it is willing to take Tehran’s stockpile of uranium enriched close to weapons-grade levels if the U.S. reaches a deal with Iran over its nuclear program, head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said.

The central Asian state expressed its openness to keeping the stockpile when Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met the International Atomic Energy Agency chief in Astana this week, Grossi told the Financial Times.

Kazakhstan hosts an internationally-controlled bank of low-enriched uranium to ensure fuel supplies for power stations in IAEA member states and prevent nuclear proliferation. The storage facility was opened in 2017 in collaboration with the IAEA.