Baku-Supsa pipeline to resume operations soon

Georgia intends to revive the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline in the near future - resuming the project will further strengthen the country’s position as an important partner for neighbouring states and Europe.

Georgia plans to bring the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline back into operation as soon as possible, given its strategic importance for the country and its international partners, Georgia's Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said.

“The pipeline has not been in operation in recent years, but under the agreement reached, thanks to joint efforts, it will be brought back into service in the near future,” Kvrivishvili said.

According to the minister, the country’s authorities will work closely with Azerbaijan’s state company SOCAR, which will in turn ensure the pipeline’s restart, Sputnik Georgia reported.

The Baku-Supsa pipeline is a key link in the supply chain enabling the resumption of oil transit from Central Asia to Europe via Georgia. It allows oil to be delivered from the Sangachal terminal near Baku on the Caspian Sea to the Georgian port of Supsa on the Black Sea coast.