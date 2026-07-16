Kuwait says key oil facility damaged

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Saturday that one of its vital oil facilities was hit in repeated Iranian attacks, causing "significant material damage and some injuries."

“The injured were provided with medical assistance and the site was evacuated, while the response to the attack is being handled in coordination with the relevant state authorities,” the corporation said.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said that a fire broke out at a component of a power generation and water desalination plant following Iranian attacks early Saturday.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes on regional countries, including Kuwait, which hosts U.S. assets.