Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran strikes two US airbases in Jordan

Iran strikes two US airbases in Jordan
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has struck two U.S. military bases in Jordan, CBS News reported.

"[IRGC forces] carried out a devastating missile and drone strike on fighter jet shelters and the U.S. airbase in Al-Azraq, Jordan," the IRGC said.

The attack destroyed two fighter jets and three other aircraft, while several more sustained heavy damage, the IRGC said.

Earlier, IRGC said it had successfully carried out strikes on U.S. military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain.

"Drones attacked an ammunition depot <...> at Al Udeid Air Base, a headquarters building and ammunition storage facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base, as well as several communications hubs in Kuwait," the IRGC said.

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