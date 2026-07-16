EU demonstrates biased attitude toward Ankara - Turkish Foreign Ministry

The EU is showing a biased approach toward Türkiye and ignoring Ankara's aspirations for European integration and its candidate status, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncü Keçeli said.

The comments concern a new EU document on threats and challenges, which refers to Türkiye and Cyprus. Keçeli said the references to Ankara in the document "lack a strategic and fair approach".

The Foreign Ministry noted that Brussels is struggling to define its future relations with Ankara. Keçeli also said the document contradicts statements made at the last NATO summit, which acknowledged Türkiye's important role in alliance security.

The spokesman added that EU concerns over Türkiye and the Eastern Mediterranean are unfounded and based on bias.