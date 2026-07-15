Vestnik Kavkaza

US announces beginning of new wave of strikes on Iran

US announces beginning of new wave of strikes on Iran
© Photo: Boris Lutizade/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The US military has launched a new wave of strikes on Iran, US Central Command announced.

The new attacks began on Wednesday evening, according to a statement posted on CENTCOM's social media accounts.

"Today at 2:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 PM Moscow Time), US forces began a new wave of strikes on Iran for the fifth night in a row",

CENTCOM said.

The command said the strikes are aimed at further weakening Iran's military capabilities.

According to Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquaters earlier reports, Tehran will retaliate with strikes on US military bases in the Middle East if Washington attacks Iranian facilities.

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