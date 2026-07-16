Iran attacks US Air Force airfield in Bahrain

Iranian forces have struck the Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain, which is used by the US military for helicopters and P-8 aircraft, Iranian media reported.

"The Islamic Republic's army launched strikes with Arash drones against US Army helicopters and P-8 aircraft at the Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain",

IRIB reported.

No details on the consequences of the attack have been released.

The US had previously struck targets on Qeshm Island and near the port of Bandar Abbas.

Since the start of the conflict, the US Air Force has lost more than 40 aircraft, according to the Congressional Research Service.