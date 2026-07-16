US-Iran conflict: Tehran ready to move to offensive operations

Iran will move from defensive actions to offensive operations in the next couple of days if the United States doesn't stop attacking it, the Supreme Leader’s military adviser Mohsen Rezaee warned.

"If U.S. attacks continue over the next two to three days, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will move from the phase of containment and response measures to the `offensive and complete obliteration’ phase," Rezaee said.

In that case, he emphasized, Tehran will target U.S. bases not only in the conflict zone but also outside it.

Another round of escalation between the U.S. and Iran began on July 8 when, despite the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, the United States delivered a series of airstrikes on Iran allegedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. That same day, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer effective. In response, Iran started attacking U.S. assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.