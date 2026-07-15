Media estimate timeframe for replenishing US army weapons stockpiles

The US Army will need at least four years to replenish its weapons arsenal following the military operation against Iran, The Hill reported.

"The first phase of the Iran war expended a tremendous amount of munitions. [...] it could take the U.S. four years or more to restock its weapons inventory, assuming Congress provides the necessary funding. ",

the publication said.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the US military lost substantial quantities of precision-guided missiles during the conflict.

Earlier reports suggested that actual US spending on the operation was roughly three times higher than the Pentagon's official estimates, with internal Defense Department figures placing the cost at around $90 billion.