US redirects four vessels since resumption of naval blockade

The United States has redirected four commercial vessels since July 14, when it resumed its naval blockade against Iran, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"During the first three days of renewed implementation [of the naval blockade], U.S. forces have redirected 4 commercial vessels, disabled 1, and boarded 1 to ensure full compliance," the statement reads.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had intercepted four vessels attempting to make an unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Over the past few hours, four vessels supported by the U.S. military attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. During an operation involving missiles and drones, all four vessels were stopped," the statement reads.

CENTCOM reported earlier that the Lexie oil tanker was hit by a Hellfire missile when it was heading to an Iranian port unloaded.