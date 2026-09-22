Lavrov arrives in US to attend UN General Assembly

The Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The government aircraft covered the distance from Moscow to the U.S. via a northern route, flying around all countries, in 12 hours and 45 minutes.

The central event of the visit will be Lavrov’s address to the general political debate, scheduled for September 26.

Lavrov is scheduled to hold more than 30 meetings on the sidelines of the events. In particular, talks between the Russian FM and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled for September 23, 16:00 Moscow time.