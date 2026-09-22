Putin ready to meet with Trump - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, but details, including the timing, are still unavailable, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is no specific information regarding any high-level meetings. If we are talking about a Russian-American meeting, the president is ready," Peskov said.

According to him, the two heads of state have indeed always emphasized in their telephone conversations their readiness to hold another meeting at some point if necessary.

Earlier, Trump has signalled the possibility of another meeting with the Russian President.