Lavrov holds meeting with CSTO Secretary General

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Taalatbek Masadykov have discussed the organization's role in shaping the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Greater Eurasia, the CSTO said after the meeting.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on the issues of consolidation and development of the CSTO, increasing the effectiveness of the organization's activities," the statement reads.

Special attention was paid to enhancing the organization's role in shaping the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Greater Eurasia, deepening dialogue and practical interaction with the interested states in the region and international associations.

According to the CSTO, the sides also discussed the key issues of implementing the priorities of Russia's CSTO presidency in 2026, outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in November 2025 in Bishkek.