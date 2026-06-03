Lavrov identifies US' most important objective in conflict with Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that one of Washington's main goals in its conflict with Tehran is to undermine the emerging normalization between Iran and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf.

"One of the objectives of this adventurous move, I have no doubt, was to prevent the process that had begun, the process of rapprochement, the normalization of relations between the Arabs and Iran within the framework of discussions on the future of both the Gulf and adjacent territories",

Lavrov said.

He suggested that a non-aggression pact between Iran and the Gulf countries could be one step toward resolving the situation, with additional measures such as arms sector transparency also possible, RT Arabic reported.