Leyla, Arzu and Alena Aliyeva attend mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams

The 'Friendship Cup' mini-football tournament was held in Azerbaijan among teams of boys and girls aged 10-11 and 12-13 from orphanages.

The tournament aims to support the physical and psychological development of children while fostering team spirit, self-confidence, and social skills.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva watched the tournament.

Organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, the competition featured teams from orphanages No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 in Baku, and No. 4 in Ganja, competing under the names “Shahinlar,” “Birlik,” “Zafar,” and “Kapaz,” respectively, in both age categories.

Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva supported all the teams, engaged in sincere conversations with the children, and took photos with them. They wished success to all participants and emphasized the importance of organizing such events on a larger scale and on a regular basis in the future.

The winning teams in both age categories were awarded diplomas, medals, and cups. The teams that took second and third places also received medals and diplomas.

The “Friendship Cup” mini-football tournament was first held in May, 2025.