Magnitude 3,3 earthquake strikes Georgia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 struck Georgia. Tremors were recorded 4 km from the village of Agarebi, in the Shida Kartli region.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center of Georgia, an earthquake took place today, October 17, in the country’s Shida Kartli region.

The tremors were reportedly recorded 4 km from the village of Agarebi, east of Khashuri.

According to seismologists, the magnitude 3.3 earthquake occurred at 20:43 Tbilisi time (19:43 Moscow time).

No casualties or damage have been reported.