Widespread water supply outages occurred in Kabardino-Balkaria on Saturday. The cause has been identified: a contractor carrying out excavation work was responsible for the incident.

Several thousand residents of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic were left without water, and the Nalchik water utility, located in the republic’s capital, commented on the accident.

The utility explained that the water supply was disrupted due to an emergency situation caused by a power outage at the Golovnoi water intake facility.

The power outage at the facility was caused by damaged cables. The damage occurred during excavation work carried out by a contractor on the water intake facility’s premises.

Water supply is expected to be restored once the damage is repaired and the reservoirs are refilled.

The incident affected around ten major streets in Nalchik, as well as gardening associations and the settlements of Belaya Rechka and Khasanya, which are home to more than 15,000 people