According to Astamur Logua, the republic’s Minister of Tourism, the number of tourists choosing Abkhazia as a hoiday destination could reach two million by the end of the year.

Abkhazia may welcome two million holidaymakers this year, with the tourist flow forecast provided by the head of the republic’s Ministry of Tourism, Astamur Logua.

He noted that 1.8 mln people visited Abkhazia between January and September this year, inclusive. Tourist arrivals for the whole of 2025 totalled 1.9 mln.

"There is a strong possibility and great hope on our part that, given the good autumn season and the New Year holidays, we may be approaching two million tourists a year,”

— Astamur Logua said.