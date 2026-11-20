The Russian side has approached Kazakhstan for reliable information following reports about an illness described as a ”knock-you-off-your-feet virus”.

Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has sent a request to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health regarded the epidemiological situation in the country amid reports of an illness caused by ”knock-you-off-your-feet virus”. The Russian sanitary watchdog’s press service issued the statement.

"In connection with the reports that have emerged, Rospotrebnadzor has requested official information on the current epidemiological situation from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan,”

— Rospotrebnadzor.

The statement clarifies that, according to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza across the country remains stable and is generally consistent with the "traditional” autumn-winter seasonal increase in cases.