Restrictions on traffic along the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway, which leads to the Russian border, were introduced in Georgia this evening. They apply only to heavy goods vehicles.

Truck traffic has been banned on one section of the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway, which leads to the Georgian-Russian border, a statement issued by the Georgian Roads Department informs.

The statement reads that the restrictions were introduced due to snowfall and cold weather.

”Movement of vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers is temporarily prohibited on the 93–107 km section of the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars international highway (Gudauri–Kobi),”

— Georgian Roads Department.