Mehriban Aliyeva re-elected President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation

Mehriban Aliyeva was re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) for the next five-year term during the 16th General Assembly of AGF on February 16.

Following the official opening, the Federation's Vice-President, Altay Hasanov presented a video report covering the Federation's activities, competitions held, and results achieved during the 2021-2025 period. He noted that Azerbaijani gymnastics has developed dynamically over the past five years and that our gymnasts have proudly represented the country on the international stage.

Subsequently, elections for the executive committee were held.

Based on the voting results, Mehriban Aliyeva was re-elected as President of AGF for the next five-year term. Altay Hasanov was confirmed as the Federation's Vice-President (Deputy Chairperson of the executive committee), while Rauf Aliyev, Rafiq Beybutov and Vafa Bakarova were confirmed as members of the Executive Committee for the next five years.

In conclusion, athletes who achieved outstanding results in prestigious competitions in 2025 were awarded commemorative medals.