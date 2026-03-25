Middle East conflict escalating along worst-case scenario - Peskov

The Kremlin has stated that the conflict in the Middle East is currently developing according to a worst-case scenario, according to Vesti.

"We are closely monitoring what happens next, but for now, we can say that the situation is developing according to a worst-case scenario",

Dmitry Peskov said.

The US-Israeli military operation against Iran began on February 28, resulting in the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials. In response, Iran has launched strikes on US bases in the region and on Israeli territory, and has restricted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 30% of the world's oil supply transits.