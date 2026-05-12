Israel worried that Trump may strike bad deal with Iran

Israel is concerned that U.S. President Donald Trump may strike an agreement with Iran before addressing some of the key issues that drove the two countries to launch the war in the first place, multiple Israeli sources told CNN.

A deal that leaves Tehran’s nuclear program partially intact while bypassing issues such as ballistic missiles and support for regional proxies would lead to Israel viewing the war as incomplete, the sources said.

“The primary concern is that Trump will grow tired of talks and cut a deal – any deal – with last-minute concessions,” one Israeli source said.

While US officials have reassured Israel that the issue of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium will be addressed, the source said the apparent exclusion of ballistic missiles and Tehran’s proxy network from the talks “is a big deal.”

A partial deal that fails to address some of Iran’s key capabilities while easing economic pressure on the country could also stabilize the regime and provide it with an influx of cash, the officials said. The concerns highlight a gap between Trump, who appears reluctant to resume the war, and Netanyahu, who fears it will end without achieving all of its initial aims.

One source familiar with the discussions said that Israel understands the missiles and the proxies “are probably off the table,” as they do not appear to be included in early diplomatic drafts, and that is why Netanyahu is prioritizing uranium as the most immediate threat.

“There is real concern that Trump will reach a bad deal. Israel is trying to influence it as much as it can,” another Israeli official said.

The Israeli security establishment is specifically concerned about an interim deal that would extend the ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and ease economic pressure on Iran without touching the nuclear file altogether.

Another source familiar with the discussions said the U.S. and Israel have continued to coordinate on potential military plans in Iran, including strikes on energy facilities and infrastructure as well as targeted killings of Iranian leadership, should talks fail.