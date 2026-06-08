Mine threat remains serious challenge for Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev says

Azerbaijan reported that the mine threat remains a serious challenge for the country: the total number of casualties since 1991 has exceeded 3,500, of which 427 have been injured since 2020.

Aide to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev reported on the mine threat situation in Azerbaijan in a social media post.

"Mines remain one of the most severe consequences of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and continue to claim lives even long after the cessation of active hostilities,”

- Hikmet Hajiyev said.

According to the presidential aide, 427 mine casualties have been registered since November 10, 2020. 73 people have died and 354 have been injured, 231 of whom are civilians. Hikmet Gadzhiev clarified that since 1991, the total number of mine victims has exceeded 3,500 people, including 362 children and 38 women.