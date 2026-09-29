Moscow, Baku discussed defense cooperation

Russia’s deputy defense minister visited Azerbaijan, where he met with the country’s defense minister. The sides discussed military cooperation.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov made a working visit to Azerbaijan, where he held talks with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Russia’s Defense Ministry press service reported.

According to the ministry, the Russian delegation was in Azerbaijan on September 29-30. During the visit Russian military officials attended the opening ceremony of the International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2026.

The Russian delegation led by Osmakov also visited the Russian pavilion displaying military products.

During the talks between the deputy minister and Azerbaijan’s defense chief, the sides discussed current issues in military cooperation between Moscow and Baku.