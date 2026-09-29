US says implementation of Armenia critical minerals memorandum has begun

A State Department representative met with Armenian officials to discuss cooperation on critical minerals under the memorandum between Yerevan and Washington.

The US diplomatic mission in Armenia said implementation of the memorandum between Washington and Yerevan on critical minerals has begun.

State Department representative Paul Hooper held meetings with Armenian officials, as well as representatives of business organizations and civil society. The United States is studying the situation in Armenia’s mining sector and also plans to identify areas for possible technical support from Washington.

The memorandum on rare earth metals and critical minerals was formally signed during a meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.