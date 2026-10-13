Moscow and Yerevan to establish railway working group

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov in Yerevan, with the two sides agreeing to form a working group to assess transit opportunities using Armenia's rail network.

Belozerov said RZD intends to honour the railway concession agreement with Armenia.

"We are open to dialogue with the Armenian government and to a joint assessment of the concession agreement's effectiveness. For our part, we intend to firmly adhere to all obligations we have undertaken",

Belozerov said.

Pashinyan stressed Yerevan's goal of making the country's railways competitive and integrating them into neighbouring and international networks.

Talks covered regional opportunities, boosting competitiveness, and integrating Armenian railways into international routes, as well as reconstruction on the Gyumri–Akhurik–Turkish border and Yeraskh–Nakhichevan sections.

The parties also discussed infrastructure development under South Caucasus Railway's concession management, management efficiency, and existing challenges, and agreed to form the working group.