Nearly 500 tons of Russian grain shipped via Azerbaijan to Armenia

Another shipment of Russian grain has been sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan. Seven railcars loaded with 490 tons of grain departed from Azerbaijan Railways' Bilajari station toward Boyuk-Kesik station.

Armenia has previously received from Russia via Azerbaijan over 29,000 tons of grain, more than 7,000 tons of fertilizer, 414 tons of anthracite, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat.

Petroleum products are also being shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia. To date, Armenia has received over 13,000 tons of Azerbaijani diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline.