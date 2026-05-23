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New Iran deal to be opposite of JCPOA - Trump

New Iran deal to be opposite of JCPOA - Trump
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal.

“The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration," Donald Trump said.

He noted it was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran, referring to the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, to limit Iran’s nuclear enrichment in return for sanctions relief.

"No, I don’t do deals like that!" Donald Trump said.

Trump withdrew from that international deal in 2018, saying the agreement was “rotten” and complaining it only limited Iran’s nuclear activities for a fixed period. He has claimed the new deal will be far superior, without saying how.

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