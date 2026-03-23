Vestnik Kavkaza

New batch of Russian fertilizers leaves Azerbaijan for Armenia

Вагон с минеральными удобрениями
© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina / Vestnik Kavkaza

The new batch of fertilizers has made its way from Russia to Armenia, passing through Azerbaijan along the way.

Four wagons of fertilizers weighing 271 tons and one wagon of buckwheat weighing 68 tons were sent from Azerbaijan's Bilajari station near Baku to Boyuk Kasik station on March 24.

So far, more than 23,000 tons of grain, as well as more than 700 tons of fertilizer, have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

Grain, fertilizers, and other goods are regularly transported to Armenia via transit routes passing through Azerbaijan.

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