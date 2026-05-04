New wave of heavy rains expected in Dagestan

Dagestan rescuers have issued emergency warning due to heavy rains and downpours expected in the region today. Residents will have to endure another natural disaster.

Today, Dagestan issued emergency warning due to possible heavy rains in the foothills and mountainous areas, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Republic informs.

"Heavy rain is expected on May 5-6 in a number of mountainous and foothill areas of the Republic of Dagestan,”

- the ministry’s statement reads.

The exact duration of the severe weather is still unknown, but rescuers urged residents and visitors to stay vigilant.