Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump would prefer to remove enriched uranium from Iran

Trump would prefer to remove enriched uranium from Iran
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The United States considered the possibility of conducting an operation to remove enriched uranium from Iranian nuclear facilities attacked in June 2025, but this would have required them to remain on the territory of the Islamic Republic for a week and a half, U.S. President Donald Trump stated.

"So we were thinking about doing it early on, it would take a while, would take a week and a half. That's a long time to be in enemy territory," Trump said.

According to the U.S. president, during the operation to remove enriched uranium, they would have to drill through granite.

"Granite's the hardest stuff. Those were really powerful bombs that we used [in June 2025]," Trump said.

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