Vestnik Kavkaza

Preparations for Putin's visit to China over - Kremlin

Preparations for Putin's visit to China over - Kremlin
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed preparations for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s own visit to China in his daily briefing on Friday.

According to him, the Russian leader will travel to the PRC very soon.

"In fact, the visit will take place very soon. Preparations for the visit are indeed over as consultations have been held and all the major details of the visit have been agreed on," Peskov said.

Moscow will soon make an announcement in concert with Beijing, he noted.

"We will make an official announcement shortly. Since we are doing it based on an agreement with our Chinese friends, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves," Peskov said.

Putin will discuss the entire range of bilateral relations, as well as international affairs, during his upcoming visit to China, the spokesman added.

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