America's interest in Iran boils down to one thing today - oil, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested at a press conference following his participation in the BRICS ministerial meeting in New Delhi.

"When this aggression against Iran was concocted, the declared goal was clear: to put an end to 47 years of Iran allegedly terrorizing all its neighbors and the entire surrounding world. Just as they invented the drug trafficking narrative to kidnap the President of Venezuela, and then it turned out that it was not about drug trafficking at all, but about Venezuelan oil that the U.S. had its sights set on," Lavrov said.

And now with Iran, everything boils down to oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the diplomat noted.