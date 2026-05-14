Vladimir Putin to pay two-day visit to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China on May 19-20, the Kremlin press service confirmed on Saturday.

"On May 19-20, President of Russia Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to the People's Republic of China at the invitation of President of the PRC Xi Jinping," the statement reads.

The pair will discuss bilateral relations and ways to further deepen “the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation,” as well as major international and regional issues, according to the Kremlin.

"Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss current bilateral matters, ways to further strengthen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, and exchange views on key international and regional matters," the statement reads.

The two leaders will also attend the opening ceremony launching the Russia-China Years of Education.

Following the talks, Russia and China plan to sign a joint statement and a number of bilateral intergovernmental agreements and other documents.

The programme of the visit also includes a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss prospects for trade and economic cooperation.