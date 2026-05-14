Turkish, Uzbek leaders discuss increasing trade turnover

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Kazakh city of Turkistan on Friday on the sidelines of the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

The leaders discussed Türkiye-Uzbekistan bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

During the meeting, the Turkish leader said the two countries would continue efforts to enhance cooperation in all fields, particularly in the defense industry and trade, the statement added.

Erdogan added that he believes Türkiye and Uzbekistan will increase solidarity on international platforms, and invited Mirziyoyev to the OTS Summit and COP31, both to be held in Türkiye.