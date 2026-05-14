Azerbaijan boosts exports of fruit, vegetables to Russia by nearly 18 percent

Azerbaijan supplied 700,600 tonnes of fruit and vegetable products to Russia in 2025, up 17.8% compared to the figure for the previous year (594,800 tonnes), the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said following a meeting between the head of the service, Sergei Dankvert, and the chairman of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency, Goshgar Tahmazli.

These data were recorded in the Argus-Fito Federal State Information System.

A total of 155,200 tonnes have been exported since the beginning of 2026. Exports of onions increased 12.3-fold from 22 tonnes to 271 tonnes, supplies of strawberries increased 4.3-fold from 1,900 tonnes to 8,100 tonnes, exports of potatoes rose 41.9% from 4,800 tonnes to 6,700 tonnes, and exports of pears increased 37.4% from 2,000 tonnes to 2,700 tonnes.

Supplies of other products are also growing. According to VetIS Federal State Information System data as of May 8, 2026, 3,900 tonnes of fish and seafood have been imported from Azerbaijan to Russia since the beginning of the year, up 43% compared to the figure from a year earlier (2,800 tonnes).

At the same time, Russia is increasing its exports of live animals to Azerbaijan. In 2025, 63,800 head of cattle were exported, up 1.6-fold compared to the figure for the previous year (38,600 head), along with 116,700 head of small ruminants (up sixfold).