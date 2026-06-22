Normalization in Lebanon is integral part of US deal - Iranian envoy

Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq denied information that Tehran had allegedly refused to provide support to the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah, as reported by the INA news agency.

"The Lebanese issue has always been an integral part of the Iranian position in negotiations with the U.S.," Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq said.

According to him, Tehran has always linked a ceasefire on the Lebanese front with the end of hostilities both in Iran and in the Persian Gulf region as a whole.