Vestnik Kavkaza

Novak describes Russian fuel market situation as tough

Novak describes Russian fuel market situation as tough
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia’s fuel market situation remains tough, given summer peak demand and unscheduled oil refinery repairs, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak at a meeting at the government's situation center.

The situation on the domestic fuel market is not easy, "given summer peak demand and unscheduled oil refinery maintenance," Novak stated.

The minister instructed relevant agencies, regional authorities, and industry companies to promptly take all possible measures to prevent localized disruptions in fuel supplies.

The government is considering additional measures to saturate the domestic petroleum product market, Novak said.

245 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.