Novak describes Russian fuel market situation as tough

Russia’s fuel market situation remains tough, given summer peak demand and unscheduled oil refinery repairs, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak at a meeting at the government's situation center.

The situation on the domestic fuel market is not easy, "given summer peak demand and unscheduled oil refinery maintenance," Novak stated.

The minister instructed relevant agencies, regional authorities, and industry companies to promptly take all possible measures to prevent localized disruptions in fuel supplies.

The government is considering additional measures to saturate the domestic petroleum product market, Novak said.