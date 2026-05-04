Oil prices to go down after Iran war - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared he believes oil prices will drop “very rapidly” once the conflict with Iran is over.

He bragged about oil prices, claiming some critics predicted it would go to $300 per barrel.

"Everybody was wrong. They thought that energy would be at $300, right? $300 a barrel. And it's like at 100," Trump said.

Speaking as part of a small business summit at the White House on Monday, the U.S. president sounded satisfied with the current level of oil prices. And he claimed his critics had predicted oil prices would hit a truly disastrous level.

"And I think going down, and I see it going down very substantially when this is over. I think very rapidly too at levels that you've never seen," Trump said.

He noted there’s a lot of energy out there, as ships all over the world that are loaded up with it.