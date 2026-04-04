Oman and Iran discuss Strait of Hormuz

A meeting between representatives of the Omani and Iranian foreign ministries was held yesterday to discuss shipping conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"A meeting was held at the level of representatives of the two countries' foreign ministries, attended by experts from both sides. A discussion took place on possible options for unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz under the current conditions in the region",

the ministry stated.

The parties put forward proposals that would be further studied, the ministry added.

The Strait of Hormuz' blockade amid the ongoing Iranian conflict has already triggered an energy crisis and instability in global markets.