One more tanker attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) under the UK Navy.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident within the Strait of Hormuz. A verified source has reported that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," it said.

There are no reports of casualties.

The name of the vessel, its port of registry, and the extent of the damage are not disclosed.