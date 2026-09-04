Pakistan plans to join North-South Corridor within 6 months

Pakistan’s Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi outlined Islamabad’s plans to launch a trial train from Moscow to Faisalabad via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) early next spring. He stressed that Pakistan is a participant in the North-South project.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, the diplomatic representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Russia, who took part in the Eastern Economic Forum this week, spoke about Islamabad’s plans to begin importing goods from Russia by rail via the International North-South Transport Corridor in 6 months.

Tirmizi explained that the first scheduled freight train from Russia to Pakistan is expected to run in March, with the wagons traveling from Moscow to Islamabad and Faisalabad.

Once the route has been tested, Pakistan plans to use new routes, including plans to send trains from Minsk to the port of Gwadar. The ambassador stressed that Pakistan unequivocally considers itself a participant in the North-South project.