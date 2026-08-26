Pakistan proposes fresh 60-day timeline to US and Iran - report

Pakistan is trying to broker a fresh 60-day period to reach a final agreement to end the months-long war between the U.S. and Iran under the Islamabad Memorandum, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu.

The proposed timeline aims to “revive talks” on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of sanctions against Tehran, said the sources.

Pakistan has proposed another 60-day period, with immediate resumption of stalled direct talks to reach a framework for reopening of the strait and lifting of sanctions in the first phase.

Pakistan's army chief also conveyed to the Iranian leadership the fresh U.S. proposal seeking reopening of the strait in exchange for lifting of "a sizable part" of economic sanctions on Tehran, according to the sources.

"The two sides are exchanging messages through Islamabad (on new proposals) to reach a preliminary framework before announcing the extension and revival of direct talks," the sources, said.

The sources, however, acknowledged that fundamental differences between the two sides on ceasefire violations and Iran's support to Hezbollah and Houthis still persist.

The US, according to the sources, wants revival of direct talks and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz simultaneously, whereas Iran is sticking to its demand for halting ceasefire violations by Israel, mainly in southern Lebanon, before reopening of the strait.