Pashinyan: First deal to supply goods from Armenia to Azerbaijan concluded

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that the first deal has been concluded between Yerevan and Baku for the supply of Armenian goods to Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Armenia's Prime Minister declined to disclose any details of the deal, including the names of the goods exported from Armenia to Azerbaijan.

"I think the companies will announce this themselves",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

On August 13, Pashinyan said Armenian goods could reach Azerbaijan soon. On September 1, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said details of Azerbaijani companies purchasing Armenian goods would be announced in the coming days.