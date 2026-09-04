Pashinyan presents book 'Take a Step, Overthrow Serzh' on 2018 Revolution

Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan personally presented a book by his ally Armen Grigoryan on the course of the 2018 revolution in Armenia, which resulted in the removal from power of Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan’s “party of war.”

A presentation of “Take a Step, Overthrow Serzh,” a book by former Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, was held in Yerevan today. The book describes the circumstances surrounding the spring 2018 revolution, when protesters forced one of the leaders of the “party of war” and an instigator of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Serzh Sargsyan, to resign as prime minister.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who led the protest movement in 2018 and was elected head of government shortly after Sargsyan’s resignation, spoke at the presentation. He stressed that the revolution that toppled the “party of war” government laid the foundation for Armenia’s subsequent successes.