Pezeshkian orders to pursue negotiations with US

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said he has instructed the country’s foreign minister to pursue "fair and equitable negotiations" with the United States grounded in the principles of "dignity, prudence, and expediency".

"I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists - one free from threats and unreasonable expectations - to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency," Pezeshkian said.

He said the directive was issued “in light of requests from friendly governments in the region” urging Iran to respond to a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for negotiations.

The Iranian president stressed, however, that any talks would require a "suitable environment" free from threats and "unreasonable expectations", emphasizing that negotiations must take place "within the framework of our national interests".